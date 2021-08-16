Floods hit Turkey: 70 dead, dozens still missing, rescue operation in progress

Bozkurt: 77 people were killed and 47 are still missing in Turkey after flash floods hit Black Sea Region last week, officials said on Monday. Death toll have been rising all weekend as rescue workers pick through debris left behind by subsiding waters in the hardest-hit areas.

According to the disaster and emergency service, more than 40 villages still lack electricity and some areas are without running water.

The authorities said that emergency teams set up temporary cell phone receivers and transmitters to help with communication.