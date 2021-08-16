India needs to reconsider its stand on Afghanistan, says RSS leader Ram Madhav

New Delhi: Senior leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Ram Madhav urged the Union government to reconsider its position on Afghanistan.

‘India needs to quickly re-evaluate the situation with Taliban’s takeover of Kabul impending. We couldn’t prevent it but we must be prepared to prevent its fallout on our interests’, tweeted Ram Madhav.

Taliban militants have not revealed its stand on India. Earlier, Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen had appreciated India for helping the people of Afghanistan and carrying out reconstruction activities in the country.

The Taliban militants had entered Kabul and captured the Presidential Palace. ‘Military units of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have entered Kabul city to ensure security’, confirmed Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

The militants announced that the country will be renamed as ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan.