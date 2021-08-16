Meghalaya: Petrol bomb hurled at CM’s residence, amid unrest in Shillong

Shillong: Petrol bombs were hurled at the residence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday amid unrest in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya. So far, no damage has been reported. The vehicle-borne attackers hurled two Molotov cocktail bottles at the chief minister’s personal residence at Laimer, 3rd Mile Upper Shillong. ‘The first bottle was hurled at the front part of the house while the second one was thrown behind the backyard,’ he said, prompting security guards to douse the fire right away.

Following the death of Chesterfield Thangkhiew, former leader of banned militant group HNLC, the situation in Meghalaya turned violent on Sunday. Chesterfield Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot dead on August 13 after allegedly trying to attack a police team with a knife during a raid at his house in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state. The police said they had evidence that he had masterminded the bombings after he surrendered.

In the meantime, due to the violence and arson that rocked the state on Independence Day, the Meghalaya government imposed a curfew in Shillong Agglomeration on Sunday and suspended internet services in four districts for 48 hours. From 6 pm on August 15, the internet was cut in East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts

The East Khasi Hills district administration imposed a curfew in Shillong Agglomeration from 8 pm on Sunday. It will continue until 5 am on August 17, or until further order. ‘In order to prevent the misuse of the above mentioned media to disturb peace and tranquility in the state of Meghalaya and for maintaining law and order, I, CVD Diengdoh, IAS, Secretary t the Government of Meghalaya, Home (Police) Department do hereby promulgate this notification under the provision of Section (ii) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 to prohibit the following types of media for the next 48 (forty-eight) hours beginning from 6 pm on 15th August, 2021 in the 4 (Four) districts of Meghalaya namely, East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts,’ the Meghalaya government had said in the notification.