Security tightened as bomb found outside railway station

Kolkata: Police detected a suspected country-made bomb at the entrance of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal.
‘The bomb disposal squad has defused the bomb. It is being ascertained whether it is a country-made bomb or not. People do not need to panic’, said AG Faruk, Assistant Security Commissioner, Railway Police Force.
Also Read: Engineering student stabbed to death, accused arrested
‘The security arrangement was tight so that they cannot enter. However, the security has been further beefed up. It may be done with the aim to create panic’, he added.
West Bengal: Bomb Disposal Squad diffused a suspected country-made bomb found at the entry point of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station y'day
It may be done with the aim to create panic. We've tightened security: AG Faruk, Asst Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force pic.twitter.com/DARh4h6dRb
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021
Post Your Comments