Security tightened as bomb found outside railway station

Kolkata: Police detected a suspected country-made bomb at the entrance of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal.

‘The bomb disposal squad has defused the bomb. It is being ascertained whether it is a country-made bomb or not. People do not need to panic’, said AG Faruk, Assistant Security Commissioner, Railway Police Force.

‘The security arrangement was tight so that they cannot enter. However, the security has been further beefed up. It may be done with the aim to create panic’, he added.