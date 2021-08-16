Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea share pictures of her wedding with Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and the sister of Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor, married her long-term boyfriend Karan Boolani. Rhea recently took to her social media handle to share the first photo from their wedding. The filmmaker also included a poignant statement about her 12-year-old relationship with the picture.
’12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more,’ she captioned the photo.
Karan, too, shared a photo from their wedding celebrations and wrote: ‘Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that I would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision, I’ve ever made. Here’s to us and everything that awaits us together.’
Also Read: Smash the patriarchy: Rhea Chakraborty on reports of Afghan women being sold
On the work front, Rhea Kapoor is known for producing films such as ‘Aisha’, ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’.
Post Your Comments