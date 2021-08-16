State extends Covid curfew, issues new guidelines

Dehradun: In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Uttarakhand government on Monday (August 16) announced that the state would remain under a COVID-19 curfew from 6 am on August 17th till 6:00 am on August 24th During the curfew, the state government is continuing its Covid-19 vaccination program.

‘The COVID curfew will remain in force in the state from 6 am of August 17 to August 24, 6 am,’ said the order.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami didn’t announce any relaxations in Uttarakhand despite a declining trend in COVID cases. Earlier this week, the state government extended the COVID curfew by another week, until August 17.

A total of 16 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on August 15, bringing the total to 342,588. Currently, there are 380 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. In the past 24 hours, at least 15 people have recovered from the disease. The COVID death toll in Uttarakhand currently stands at 7,370. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 32,937 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,22,25,513. With 417 deaths on Sunday, the death toll from COVID-19 in India climbed to 4,31,642. There are currently 3,81,947 active cases of COVID-19 in India. The active COVID cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections in the country.