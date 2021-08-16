Updated Covid-19 rules, green pass protocol announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced updated Covid-19 safety rules and green pass protocol to be observed in the emirate.

As per the new guidelines, from August 20 only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter public spaces and they must also have a green status on AlHosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains active for 30 days. Public spaces include shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping center, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centers, theme parks, universities, institutes, public and private schools and nurseries.

People exempted from vaccination will get a green status on AlHosn app for seven days after a negative PCR test result and children under 16 years will have a green status without the need for a test. As per the authority, all residents and tourists with a new residency permit have a grace period of 60 days to get vaccinated.

Also, the capacity of shopping malls and eateries has been increased. Shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, entertainment centers, cultural centers, museums, and movie theatres can operate at 80% capacity and health clubs, sports academies, gyms, and spas can operate at 50% capacity. All events including community, sports, exhibitions, conferences, theatre plays and concerts can be held with 60% capacity. Wedding halls can operate at 60 per cent capacity, with a maximum of 100 guests.

Public transport services can operate at 75% capacity. Three passengers can travel in a five-person taxi and four passengers in a seven-person taxi.

The authority in Abu Dhabi also launched a new process to register vaccine certificates issued abroad. All visitors coming to the emirate has to register in the Register Arrivals section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app and must upload the vaccination certificate. They will receive an SMS, including a link to download AlHosn app. On arrival into Abu Dhabi, visitors will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via ICA app or website. Visitors will need to download and register on the AlHosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE. Visitors will receive a one-time password (OTP) to complete the AlHosn app registration process.