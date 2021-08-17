50-year-old tribal woman thrashed, 4 held

Dahod: In Gujarat’s Dahod district, a 50-year-old tribal woman was beaten up with a stick by a relative for not maintaining relations with another family, police said on Tuesday, adding that four persons were arrested, all of whom were relatives of the victim.

The video, shot in a village, shows a man hitting a woman lying on the roadside with a stick multiple times while some men and women watch from a distance. Eventually, the man drags the helpless woman to the other side of the road and leaves her near a cattle shed.

When the video clip was spotted on social media, Dahod police launched an investigation to find out where the incident occurred on Monday at Sagdapada village in Fatepura taluka, according to Dahod SP, Hitesh Joysar. The victim is a tribal woman from the Sagdapada village, he said. ‘The men, including the one who was hitting her, seen in the video are her relatives. They were angry as the woman did not cut her relations with women from another family, with whom they are having a long-standing dispute. We have arrested all the four accused on the charges of assault and criminal intimidation,’ said Mr. Joysar.

After being treated at a hospital, the victim was discharged.

Dahod police have launched a special awareness drive in rural areas after such incidents have occurred in the past as well. According to Mr. Joysar, as part of the awareness campaign to stop violence against women, police have placed hoardings at 100 locations, and theatre artists have been enlisted to write and perform plays to spread awareness among tribal groups.