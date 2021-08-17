Actress allegedly molested by interior designer in Mumbai

Mumbai: An interior designer has been booked by the Oshiwara police after an actress complained that he had molested her.

Before making an arrest, police stated that they would conduct a thorough investigation. The lawsuit began just a few weeks ago. The actress is well known for her performance in South Indian films.

The 35-year-old actress allegedly gave the accused a contract of interior design at her new residence on Veera Desai Road in Andheri. She went to the flat in the first week of July to check on the progress, but she wasn’t pleased with what she saw. She questioned the designer about the poor quality of the job following which an altercation erupted between the two. He is said to have screamed expletives at her and pushed her out of the residence.

The actress claims the designer threatened her against going to the police, which is why the complaint was delayed. ‘On the basis of the actress’s statement, we have filed a case under sections 354, 504 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is now being conducted,’ a police officer stated.