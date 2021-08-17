Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old after giving drugs in 1965

Bob Dylan has been sued by an unidentified woman who claims he sexually abused her in 1965, when she was 12 years old, after giving her drugs and alcohol.

Dylan’s spokesman said the allegations were false. ‘The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,’ the spokesman stated.

The woman, identified only as J.C. in a civil lawsuit filed late Friday with the New York Supreme Court, claimed Dylan abused her at his New York apartment for six weeks, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged.

Dylan, who was in his mid-20s at the time, ‘exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times,’ the lawsuit said.

Also Read: Jharkhand Congress leader dies while hoisting national flag on l-Day

The plaintiff is seeking undisclosed monetary compensation. Her complaint was filed shortly before a deadline set by a New York state legislation in 2019 allowing persons to bring legal claims concerning allegations of sexual abuse of minors who were previously barred from doing so due to a statute of limitations.

With hits like ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ and ‘Like a Rolling Stone,’ Dylan rose from the Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s to become one of the most recognised and influential musicians of the rock period. He has sold over 125 million albums worldwide and was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.