Commodity Market: Gold prices surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the commodity market. Price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 35,360 per 8 gram, higher by Rs 160. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4420, up by Rs 20.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down marginally at Rs 47,223 per 10 gram. Silver rose 0.22% to Rs 63,598 per kg. In the previous session, gold had risen 0.47% while silver had gained 0.54%.

In the international market, the gold rates were steady today at US dollar 1,787.90 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to US dollar 23.89 per ounce and platinum inched up 0.1% to US dollar 1,023.52.