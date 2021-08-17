Enable Face ID on WhatsApp, hide chats from family

WhatsApp is a popular messaging service in India, and its use has grown rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sometimes, when you give your phone to your naughty cousin, he or she starts reading your WhatsApp messages and opens your gallery, checking photos and videos.

According to the law, it is not recommended to open a chat without a person’s consent. However, sometimes people do stupid things. In case other family members also use your phone, in which you have many personal conversations you want to keep confidential, then there is a special trick for you. You can easily give your phone to anyone and you can rest assured that no one will be able to read your messages if you use this trick.

This is how you can enable Touch ID or Face ID:

Step 1: Go to ‘WhatsApp Settings’.

Step 2: Then, tap on ‘Account’.

Step 3: Select ‘Privacy’ and tap on ‘Screen lock’.

Step 4: Now, turn on ‘Touch ID or Face ID’ whatever you need.

Step 5: Then, select the length of time WhatsApp can be on standby mode before it is prompted for Touch ID or Face ID.

Here’s how to disable Touch ID or Face ID:

Step 1: Open ‘WhatsApp Settings’.

Step 2: Then, tap on ‘Account’.

Step 3: Select ‘Privacy’ and tap on ‘Screen lock’.

Step 4: Now, turn off ‘Touch ID or Face ID’ whichever you want to turn off.