Ethiad Airways issues travel guidelines for passengers

Dubai: Etihad Airways updated its website with travel rules for passengers arriving from ‘green list’ and other destinations. Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier said that travelers can enter Abu Dhabi if they are UAE nationals or residents or if they qualify for visas on arrival. Visa-on-arrival is available for travelers arriving from 70 countries, including Canada, China, Maldives, France, United Kingdom and the United States. Before traveling to the UAE, these passengers are not required to apply for a visa. ‘When you land in Abu Dhabi, simply make your way to immigration to receive a visa when you arrive,’ said Etihad.

Passengers travelling from India will only be permitted entry into the UAE if they are:

• A UAE national, a holder of a Golden/Silver Visa or a diplomat.

• A fully vaccinated resident of the UAE – proof of receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within the UAE is required no less than 14 days before travel.

• Workers in the education sector, medical personnel or students studying in the UAE.

• Traveling for medical reasons.

• A federal government agency employee.

However, Indian citizens who hold a US visitor visa or green card are eligible for a visa on arrival in Abu Dhabi. It also applies to Indian nationals who have been residing in the UK or EU for a minimum of six months. There must be six months’ validity on their passports.

Those who have traveled to Nigeria or South Africa in the past 14 days will not be permitted to enter the UAE. The following are exempted:

• UAE nationals and their immediate family members.

• Guests traveling with diplomatic or official passports with a letter of authorization from the UAE MOFA.

Etihad added that domestic workers are allowed entry if traveling with a GCC national sponsor or a direct.

If you are tourist travelling to Dubai or other Emirates via Abu Dhabi, visa must be issued for Abu Dhabi unless entering from a green list country. Travellers from Kenya, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon or Turkey will transfer directly to another emirate after arriving in Abu Dhabi having provided they travelled by Etihad coach or Etihad chauffeur.

Entry restrictions and requirements

Other nationals

• Citizens of the Republic of Korea traveling under the Fast Track programme and arriving at Abu Dhabi must obtain a pre-approval for entry as well as an ‘Isolation Exemption Certificate’.

• Indonesian nationals traveling under the Safe Travel Corridor program must have an entry permit and a return ticket.

• Nationals of Qatar can enter the UAE without permits or permissions provided they follow the precautionary and preventive measures in place.

Long-term visa

People with a cancelled resident visa or an expired tourist visa currently living in UAE are eligible to apply for a ‘Long Term Tourist Visa Single Entry’. ‘You can apply for the tourist visa whilst you are in the UAE to avoid any fines or legal implications,’ said the airline. Upon approval of the visa, the resident or visitor must complete a status change application at Etihad Airways Headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The processing of a visa should take three to four days.

As of 17 March 2020, all prearranged entry visas (including new residence visas) issued before that date will no longer be accepted for entry into the UAE.

Green list update

On August 18, the following countries will be removed from the green list:

• Armenia

• Austria

• Israel

• Italy

• Maldives

• United States of America

Etihad said that COVID-19 test requirements will vary based on visa status and country of origin.