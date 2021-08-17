Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar and UAE dirham. The strengthening of the US dollar and muted opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 74.23. During trading it fell to 74.27, registering a loss of 3 paise over its previous close. The Indian rupee is at 20.23 against the UAE dirham. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.24 against the US dollar. The Indian forex market was closed on Monday on account of ‘Parsi New Year’.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices surge marginally

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies was up 0.09% at 92.70.