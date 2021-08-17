‘Government should have had dialogue with Taliban’: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that India should have had a dialogue with Taliban but the Modi government wasted seven years and failed to read what was happening in Afghanistan.

‘Whether or not India recognises Taliban, the government should have to open channels of communication with them. We lost time on that. For the reconstruction of Afghanistan, India has spent nearly USD 3 billion. We have constructed Afghanistan’s parliament which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani over there’, he said.

‘Now, the Taliban is in complete control of full Afghanistan. We have no communication, no dialogue with them. All international and security experts have said that talks should have been done. But, for last seven years Central government has failed to read what is happening’, he added.

Also Read: India did not allow to speak at UNSC on Afghanistan situation, accuses Pakistan

‘Al Qaeda and ISIS have moved their core headquarters and shifted recruitment from Iraq and Syria to Afghanistan. Jaish-e-Mohammed has now entrenched in Helmand area. All security experts have said this. We know what Taliban stand for. We don’t agree with their methods and regressive policies but can you imagine what will happen with all those ungoverned spaces. It’s definitely huge problem and can become bigger in future’, said the MP from Hyderabad.