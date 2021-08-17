Gulf country issues ‘Orange Alert’

Manama: The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus in Bahrain has announced an ‘orange’ alert in the country during Ashoora holiday on Wednesday and Thursday. The authority urged residents to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols during the holidays. It also issued yellow alert in the country from Friday

Also Read: ‘We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary’: US President Joe Biden

Meanwhile, 103 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. No deaths were reported. In the last 24 hours, 123 recoveries were also reported. At present, there are 1113 active cases under medical treatment.