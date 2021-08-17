Hugh Jackman starrer ‘Reminiscence’ to release in India on August 27

Hugh Jackman’s Reminiscence will be shown on the big screen in India on August 27th, announced Warner Bros Pictures. Mortal Combat, The Suicide Squad and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It are among the studio’s previous releases in the United States.

Reminiscence, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton, is about Nick Bannister, a private detective of the mind who helps his clients retrieve lost memories and navigates the darkly seductive realm of the past.

His life is permanently transformed when he takes on a new customer, Mae (Ferguson), who lives on the outskirts of the buried Miami shoreline. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a deadly addiction. Bannister finds a vicious plot while searching for the truth about Mae’s abduction and must eventually face the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

‘The film explores the idea of memory and nostalgia as something that is potentially addictive, or just enticing to go back and live in the good old days, remember that time. And with this technology, you can relive it and just stay in the past. But what is the cost of that? And what does it mean for the future of these characters or even the present when you can so easily escape in the past?’ Jackman shares in a statement.

In the post-pandemic era, the Hollywood celebrity hopes that the film would appeal to his followers. ‘I think we live in this changing world. We’re in this post-pandemic world right now and we’re now coming out into… Is it a new world? Are we going to try and re-create what we had before? And I think it’s a really interesting time and a very uncertain time. And I hope the movie resonates in that way, where it is wonderful to have memories, but as humans, we have to be constantly creating new ones. I hope in a way that this film opens that sort of discussion,’ Jackman added.

Lisa Joy, who previously co-created and directed the television series Westworld, makes her feature film directorial debut with Reminiscence, which she directs from her own original script.