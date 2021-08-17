India achieves highest single-day vaccination record

New Delhi: India has achieved the highest ever vaccination in a single day. As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 88.13 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were given across the country.

‘India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses. Yesterday will go down in the history of the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive.Congratulations’, tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Five states — Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh — have administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.