India did not allow to speak at UNSC on Afghanistan situation, accuses Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused that India did not allow to speak at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the issue of Afghanistan. India is the president of UNSC for the month of August.

‘It is unfortunate that #Pakistan was denied the opportunity to speak at today’s UNSC meeting on Afghanistan once again. After Afghanistan, it is undeniably Pakistan that has been a victim of decades of this conflict’, tweeted Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

‘At this critical juncture in the destiny of Afghanistan, India’s partisan & obstructionist actions, repeatedly politicising this multilateral platform who’s raison dêtre is peace, speaks volumes of their intention for Flag of Afghanistan & the region’, he said in another tweet. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also claimed that Pakistan will continue to demonstrate a constructive role in Afghanistan, including facilitating peace in the country.

According to Pakistani officials, this is for the second time that the UNSC shut its door on Pakistan. Last week, there was a debate on the situation in Afghanistan but Pakistan was not invited to speak despite its request, they said.