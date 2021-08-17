Jada Pinkett Smith gets Hindu goddess Sita tattooed on her forearm

Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor and talk-show presenter, unveiled her latest tattoo, which has an Indian link, in an Instagram post. The 49-year-old shared a photo of her new tattoo and stated that she plans to cover a whole sleeve by the time she reaches 60.

Smith seems to be crouching on the floor in a green tracksuit, with a tattoo on her forearm which is essentially that of Mata Sita, the deified Hindu character who features in the epic Ramayana. Sita, it is known, signifies purity, divinity, sacrifice, simplicity and love.

Sharing the picture, Smith wrote: ‘I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin’

According to a Metro article, the other names included in the caption are those of the Arabian goddess Allat, the African goddess Oshun and the Buddhist bodhisattva of immense compassion, Quan Yin.

The actor’s new tattoo placed just above three flowering lotuses she received earlier this year to match her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne ‘Gammy’ Banfield-Norris.

As soon as her post was shared, her pals showered her with love. Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented: ‘Beautiful. Jai Mata Di.’

Last month, Smith had debuted her fully shaved head on Instagram and stated: ‘Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT…my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.’