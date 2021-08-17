Mazar in Delhi vandalised for second time in a month, two arrested

Chattarpur: Two men have been detained in Chattarpur, South Delhi, for allegedly destroying a Mazar.

The same Mazar was vandalised last month, according to police, when a woman led a group that was finally halted by residents after an altercation.

A tarp has been placed over the building, which is currently encircled by temporary metal barricades.

The police stated that they received a call at 5.40 am on Tuesday, regarding individuals attempting to break the Mazar at CDR Chowk. The males were stopped when an emergency vehicle was dispatched to the scene, with police saying that they resisted arrest and misbehaved with officers.

Also Read: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue vandalised in Pakistan; act caught on camera

The suspects have been identified as Ranjeet Kumar and Kanishk Chand, residents of Basai Darapur and police are investigating their backgrounds and ties. Chand is a third-year BBA student at a private institution, while Kumar is a trainee at Delhi’s ITI.

According to DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur, a complaint has been filed against the guys for causing damage to the temple, inciting religious emotions and assaulting and obstructing public officials in the course of their duties.