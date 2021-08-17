‘Modi government needs to wake up from its slumber and protect Indian citizens in Afghanistan’: Congress

New Delhi: Congress asked the Union government to wake up from its slumber and protect Indians in Afghanistan.

‘The Congress Party stands solidly behind protecting India’s interests and expects a mature political and diplomatic response from our Government over the complete collapse of Government in Afghanistan and Taliban takeover’, said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

‘Despite this, the stunning silence of Narendra Modi Govt is deeply disturbing and highly intriguing, which is beyond any reasonable understanding. Modi government’s refusal to set in motion a well thought out plan to evacuate our citizens is a gross abdication of its duty and is totally unacceptable’, he also said.

Situation in Afghanistan is extremely alarming. India’s strategic interests are at stake. Safety and security of our embassy and its personnel and Indian citizens is at stake. Modi government need to wake up from its slumber and protect Indian citizens in Afghanistan,’ he tweeted.

‘There is an urgent need to revisit our geo-political interests in this background and its impact on J&K. Sadly, Modi Government is oblivious of the same’, Surjewala said.

‘Unexplained silence at this extremely critical juncture gives rise to a reasonable apprehension that Modi government is hiding something from the country. We are still in the dark over Modi government’s role in Doha talks,’ the Congress leader said.

‘If the safe return of Indians from abroad is not your responsibility then whose responsibility is it. No other country has done so. Every country is taking care of its citizens and evacuating them and are taking their assets back’ he said.