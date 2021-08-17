New action star is born: ‘Dhaakad’ director on Kangana Ranaut

Days after wrapping production on the forthcoming action film ‘Dhaakad,’ filmmaker Razneesh Razy Ghai took to social media to express his gratitude to Kangana Ranaut, who plays the lead role in the film.

On his Instagram story, Razneesh posted a photo with Kangana and wrote a message thanking the National Award-winning actress for believing in a first-time filmmaker like him.

‘Thank you, Kangana for this incredible journey…and thank you for believing in a rookie director. You have outdone yourself in this movie. Shine on… your performance in this movie is top-notch like always. A new action star is born,’ Razneesh wrote.

Kangana Ranaut recently celebrated the completion of the Budapest shoot for her next action flick ‘Dhaakad.’ The star shared clips from her final day of filming as well as the wrap-up celebration.

‘Dhaakad,’ directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, is an espionage thriller in which Kangana plays the character of Agent Agni, a police officer. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt are among the cast members of the forthcoming film.

Aside from ‘Dhaakad,’ Kangana has a number of other projects in the works, including ‘Thalaivi,’ ‘Tejas’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.’