‘Pricey felines’: Here are the world’s five most expensive cats

The cat is one of the most popular pets in the world, and has been seen in countless households around the world. The average cat isn’t as high-maintenance as a dog and they are relatively easy to care for. They don’t require a lot of care and don’t require much walking, so they make great pets for people who lead busy lives. Cat enthusiasts and pet owners often prefer to have certain breeds in their homes. A variety of factors, such as low fertility rates, their rarity, or their popularity, can make rare cat breeds surprisingly expensive.

Ashera Cat

Price: Up to $125,000

Asheras are among the world’s most exotic domestic cats. It was developed through breeding from Asian Leopards, just like Bengal cats. This breed is extremely rare and is much larger than a conventional domestic cat, with a height of one meter and a half and a weight of 12 to 15 kilograms. Only 100 Ashera cats have been known to have been sold since 2006.

The Savannah

Price: $10,000 – $50,000

Savannah, the second most expensive cat in the world, is also the tallest cat, earning it a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. In many parts of the world, including several US states, Savannahs are not considered to be domestic cats because they are descendants from African Servals and domestic house cats.

Though domesticated over the past century, cats are known to refuse to use a litter box and eat raw meat. Also, they don’t tolerate strangers. Unless properly socialized, Savannah cats exhibit dog-like characteristics and are high-energy felines who require an active human to keep up with them. Cats of this breed are expensive because they have a low fertility rate. In research studies, male Savannah cats were shown to be infertile after their sixth generation and to lack the same mate-seeking instinct as its female counterparts.

The Bengal

Price: $10,000 – $25,000

One of the most popular cat breeds in the world is the Bengal cat. It is a hybrid of an Egyptian Mau and Asian leopard cat. It has a muscular build, big round eyes, and coat patterns that come in a variety of colors, including brown, silver/grey, black, or white. Unlike most cats, these energetic felines love water and are very playful. Consequently, owners need to give them extra attention or bring in another cat that they can play with so that they can burn off their pent-up energy easily. There is no Bengal cat ownership allowed in New York, Seattle, or Hawaii.

The Sphynx

Price: $5,000 – $9,800

The Sphynx cat, one of the most exotic and expensive breeds in the world, is sold for a high price since they are hard to find and purebred. In spite of its striking appearance, this cat suffers from separation anxiety and craves attention from its owner. Because of their sensitive skin, they require a special shampoo for regular baths, and they get cold easily.

Heart scans must be performed annually, and they are also prone to irritable bowel syndrome. During the 1960s, these cats were created in Canada through selective breeding using hairless cats. The genetic mutation responsible for hairlessness in cats occur naturally.

Persian Cat

Price: $4,000 – $5,500

The Persian cat dates back to the 17th century, making it one of the oldest cat breeds in the world. These cats are known for their flattened faces, long flowing hair, and chubby cheeks, and come in a variety of colors. Persian cats tend to be laid back compared with other breeds. The breed can sleep for up to 20 hours a day and is not as playful as other breeds.