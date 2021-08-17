‘Return to Work’: In the wake of ‘vengeance fears’, Taliban issues general amnesty to officials

Two days after taking power following a lightning storm that swept through Afghanistan, the Taliban declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work. A Taliban statement released earlier this week claimed that a general amnesty had been declared for all. On Tuesday, military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan resumed after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people scrambling to flee after the Taliban seized the capital.

U.S. troops took control of the airport on Sunday, as the militants were wrapping up a week of violent advances across the country by taking control of the capital without resistance. A flight suspension was in place for much of Monday when at least five people died. It was unclear whether the victims were killed by guns or crushed by stampedes.

After taking off from a U.S. military aircraft, two people were reported to have fallen to their deaths from the underside, landing on roofs near the airport. A U.S. official told Reuters that American troops had killed two suspected gunmen who had seemed to be firing into a crowd at the airport.