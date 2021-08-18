Abhishek Bachchan buys rights of Tamil thriller ‘Oththa Seruppu Size 7’, shooting started

Chennai: Abhishek Bachchan is on a roll, and he’s doing it discreetly. According to a recent report, he has acquired the film rights to the Tamil thriller Oththa Seruppu Size 7. In addition, he has also begun shooting in Chennai. Besides starring in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil thriller, Abhishek is also backing it under his own banner.

Apparently, the actor was blown away by R Parthiban’s film, which revolves around a man being questioned as a suspect. R Parthiban, the movie’s writer, director, and star, will act as director for Abhishek Bachchan’s version. To appeal to the masses, the Hindi adaptation has been tweaked.

According to a source at Mid-Day, ‘The project is Abhishek’s baby. From flying down to Chennai to initiate talks, to setting up the production infrastructure, he has been thoroughly involved. Parthiban, who is helming the remake, will retain the gritty flavour of the original, but will tweak it to appeal to the pan-India audience.’

The movie is being shot at a steady pace under strict protocols, with a start-to-finish schedule in place. ‘Abhishek is sporting a distinct look. Cell phones aren’t allowed on the set as they want to keep details of the project under wraps,’ a source told the publication.

In addition to winning two national awards, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 entered the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for a single person writing, directing, acting and producing a film.