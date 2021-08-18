Battlegrounds Mobile India is now out for iOS users: Here’s everything you can win

Apple’s App Store now offers Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS devices, so iPhone users can download the game to play on the go. With 50 million downloads just recently, the company has now developed an iOS version. In the beginning, the game was available as an open-to-all early access version for Android users. Later, the developer released the stable version of the game. As of now, the game has been downloaded more than 50 million times on Google Play Store.

Krafton then announced rewards for both Android and iOS users. Battlegrounds Mobile India players who access the game after milestone completion will be eligible to receive the reward, according to the developer. The rewards will expire after a few weeks, so iOS users are advised to download the game and get the rewards before they expire.

As a permanent reward, Battlegrounds Mobile India users will receive a Galaxy Messenger Set outfit. Players can choose from three Classic Coupon Crate Scraps, in the form of rewards, for Android and iOS devices. The rewards will be available in the in-game events section. Additionally, the company announced sign-up rewards for iOS users. As soon as the game reaches 1 million downloads on Apple’s App Store, players will receive two supply crate coupons. When the game reaches 10 million downloads, Krafton will offer a Classic Crate Coupon and a Constable Set.