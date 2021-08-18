Breaking news: Justice BV Nagarathna to become the first woman Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Judge BV Nagarathna will become the first woman to hold the position of Chief Justice of India in 2027. The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, has recommended nine judges for elevation to the top court.

The collegium has also recommended Justice BV Nagarathna, who is presently a judge with the Karnataka High Court. On the list of recommendations, there are two other women judges, Justice Hima Kohi and Justice Bela Trivedi. There have been calls for India to have a woman Chief Justice.

As he prepared to retire, former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had predicted that ‘the time has come for India to have a woman Chief Justice.’ ‘We have the interest of women in our minds, and we are implementing it best. There is no attitude change in us. The only thing is we have to get good candidates,’ he said back in April.

In 2008, Justice Nagarathna was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka and nearly two years later was appointed as a permanent judge of that court.