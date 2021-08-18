Breaking News: UAE welcomes Ashraf Ghani, family ‘on humanitarian grounds’

Kabul: President Ashraf Ghani has been given refuge in the United Arab Emirates after abdicating and fleeing Afghanistan.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made the announcement, confirming that Ghani and his family were welcomed into the country on humanitarian grounds.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday to address the situation in Afghanistan, which is now under Taliban control, amid rising worries that it might become the epicentre of Islamic extremism.

The Taliban held their first press conference, promising to uphold women’s rights under Islamic law and to represent no danger to any government. The rebel organisation also promised not to attack Afghan citizens who aided foreign soldiers and the country’s security forces.