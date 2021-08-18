Fully vaccinated person cannot be re-vaccinated: Centre to HC

A statement from the central government in the Kerala High Court on Tuesday said anyone who has received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine cannot be re-vaccinated.

This remark was given during a hearing for a Kannur native who had received two doses of Covaxin but wished to be revaccinated with Covishield now because Covaxin was not approved in Saudi Arabia, where he worked.

The federal government went on to say that anyone who receives ‘more than two vaccines is more likely to have health problems. There is currently no provision for giving more than two doses of the vaccine per person. There is no international guideline for administering the third dose vaccine. Taking an overdose of the vaccine can lead to health problems. No other studies have been conducted in this regard. The petitioner’s claim cannot be considered in this case. If we consider this demand, more people are likely to approach the court with a similar demand.’

Girikumar, 50, filed a suit claiming that Covaxin is not recognised in Saudi Arabia and in order to keep his employment, he must return to Saudi Arabia by August 30.

According to the petition, he returned to India in January as a result of the Covid-19 second wave in Saudi Arabia and when the Centre offered vaccinations to individuals over 45, he registered on the Cowin site with his passport information.

‘He got the first Covaxin dose on April 17 and the second a month later. It was only after receiving Covaxin that he came to know that it is not approved by the Saudi government. Had the authorities informed the public about the non-recognition of Covaxin earlier, he would not have taken it. He never knew his decision would put his job abroad in jeopardy,’ read the petition.