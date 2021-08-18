Gulf country extends validity of visas of stranded residents

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced that the validity of residence permits, visit visas and exit and re-entry visas of stranded expats will be extended till September 30. The General Directorate of Passports in the country announced this.

It will only be granted to residents who are in countries that Saudi Arabia has banned entry from, including Egypt, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, the UAE, Lebanon, South Africa, Ethiopia, Brazil, Afghanistan, and Vietnam. The extension will take place automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center, without the need to report to the office of the general directorate.