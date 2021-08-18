Half-burnt body of 18-year-old boy found at girlfriend’s house in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The half-burnt body of an 18-year-old boy who had been missing since last week was unearthed from a room of his girlfriend’s house in a village in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, police said.

Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (SP), Rural, said Mursleem went missing on August 11 from Khirazpur village in Muradnagar and a case was filed in connection with this on August 15. The police conducted a thorough search of his girlfriend’s house after locals complained about a foul smell emanating from the house.

In the presence of a magistrate, the floor of a room in the house was dug up and the body of the youth was exhumed, the police report said, adding that there were signs of acid burns on the body.

According to the police, the highly decomposed body was submitted for a post-mortem examination and the matter was being investigated from all sides. The cause of death would be determined following the autopsy, the SP added.