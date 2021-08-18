India-Abu Dhabi flights: Etihad Airways issues new guidelines

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways announced that Indian nationals with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, United Kingdom or an European Union Member State can visit Abu Dhabi from any Indian cities. These passengers do not need the approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship.

‘(Covid-19) Vaccination is not a condition of entry but you will need to show your testing status to enter public places’, said the national air carrier of the UAE.

Earlier, authorities in UAE had lifted the suspension on flights to the UAE from India. As per the guidelines issued, a fully vaccinated resident of the UAE, UAE nationals, medical personnel, education sector workers or students studying in the UAE, government employees, diplomats, gold and silver residency visa holders are allowed to enter the country from India.