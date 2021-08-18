India crosses a landmark milestone in Covid vaccination

New Delhi: India has crossed a landmark milestone in Covid-19 vaccination. Till now more than 56 crore doses had been administered in the country. This includes 43.58 crore first doses and 12.36 crore second doses. On Monday, India had achieved the highest ever vaccination in a single day by giving more than 88.13 lakh vaccines.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, around 47% of adult population in the country has received at least one dose and 13% has received both the doses. The Union government aims to vaccinate all of the adult population by the end of this year.

Five states — Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh — have administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.