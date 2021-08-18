India-UAE flights: New guidelines announced for passengers from India, Pakistan, 4 other countries

Dubai: Civil Aviation Authority in Dubai announced new travel guidelines for passengers from 6 countries including India. As per the new rule, all passengers can take their rapid PCR test six hours prior to their departure instead of four hours.

The notification said that the rapid PCR test can be conducted at the departure airport within six hours prior to departure instead of four hours from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.

‘The airlines shall ensure that the rapid PCR test report is based on molecular diagnostic testing intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid for SARS-COV-2 viral RNA, which is to be conducted at the departure airport, with minimum interaction possible between the passengers and the airport community’, the notification issued by the authority said.