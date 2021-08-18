Kabul-bound military aircraft is found with human remains

The US Air Force said its Office of Special Investigations is investigating an incident at the Kabul airport on Monday in which multiple people were killed when hundreds of Afghan civilians desperate to leave the country swarmed a cargo plane as it attempted to take off.

No numbers were provided by the Air Force regarding the number of deaths. Several bodies were found in the Plane’s wheel, well after it landed at the al-Udeid Air Base in the Gulf state of Qatar. Social media users watched videos of people falling from the aircraft shortly after takeoff, as well as images of the incident. After the Taliban took control of the country, there was chaos during an evacuation directed by the US.

A C-17 Globemaster III delivered equipment to the Kabul airport to help in the evacuation effort, according to the Air Force. After the aircraft had breached the security perimeter, hundreds of Afghan civilians surrounded the aircraft. The crew of the aircraft was unable to unload the cargo. When the security situation became worse, the crew decided to leave.