Sedition case filed against Lok Sabha MP for praising Taliban

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police registered a sedition case against Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal and two others for praising Taliban. The case was registered after regional vice president of BJP Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Singhal filed a complaint against them. The charges against the MP include Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups) and 295A (outraging religious feelings).

‘A case was registered late last night against Shafiqur Rahman Barq and two others for provocative comments about the Taliban. The complainant said the Taliban was compared to Indian freedom fighters and their victory was celebrated. The Taliban is a terrorist organisation as per the Indian government and this (the alleged remarks) can be counted as sedition. We have filed a FIR (first information report)’, Charkhesh Mishra, the Superintendent of Police in Chambhal district, said in a video statement.

Also Read: Governor’s convoy attacked

‘When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country and run it. Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia and the US to settle in their country’, said Shafiqur Rahman Barq to reporters.

Barq today issued a statement saying he did not make any such remark and that whatever he had said had been misinterpreted. ‘I didn’t make any such statement (comparing Taliban with Indian freedom fighters). My statement has been misinterpreted. I’m a citizen of India, not of Afghanistan… so I’ve no business with what is happening there. I support my government’s policies’, said Barq to ANI.