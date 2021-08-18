Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Delhi Court acquits Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Rose Avenue Court in Delhi has discharged Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from all charges in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Most grateful, your honour. It’s been seven-and-half years of absolute torture. I really appreciate it’, said Shashi Tharoor.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Delhi police had charged Sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) against Shashi Tharoor.