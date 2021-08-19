DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNature & WildlifeSpecial

Breaking News: An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude strikes

Aug 19, 2021, 08:07 pm IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Jamnagar in Gujarat on Thursday evening, causing tremors in the city. In a bid to protect themselves, residents fled from their homes into the streets.

Read more: ‘Bloodthirsty, fluent in English’: All about the Taliban Men Running the Show

The authorities in Jamnagar have not reported any deaths or severe property damage as of yet. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors occurred at 7.13 pm.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 19, 2021, 08:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button