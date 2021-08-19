Breaking News: An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude strikes

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Jamnagar in Gujarat on Thursday evening, causing tremors in the city. In a bid to protect themselves, residents fled from their homes into the streets.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 19-08-2021, 19:13:15 IST, Lat: 22.22 & Long: 69.75, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Jamnagar, Gujarat, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QqOb9FNWyR pic.twitter.com/VnxmyNzlkE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 19, 2021

The authorities in Jamnagar have not reported any deaths or severe property damage as of yet. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors occurred at 7.13 pm.