CM Jagan-led govt failed to maintain law and order: AP BJP leader

Senior BJP politician in Andhra Pradesh, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana criticised the YSRCP administration on Wednesday, saying that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to maintain peace and order in the state.

During a news conference, Narayana announced that Union Minister Kishan Reddy will undertake a Jan Ashirwad Yatra today in Tirupati and tomorrow in Vijayawada.

Narayana slammed the state administration, saying, ‘An undemocratic and corrupt rule is going on in Andhra Pradesh. The state government is distributing money to the public from the money it has grabbed from them. It is like looting cakes and distributing chocolates. In the YSRCP government, centralised corruption is rampant. While in the previous TDP regime, it was decentralised corruption. I have never seen such centralised corruption in 50 years of my political career.’

Jagan’s administration is also plundering, according to the senior leader, by selling sand, booze and bus tickets, as well as imposing a trash levy and raising property taxes. ‘Law and order system in the police department has collapsed. There is only CID. They [the police] are arresting everybody who criticises the government. That is anti-democratic,’ he alleged.

Narayana further stated that the YSRCP government had left the state capital in shambles. ‘BJP demands Amaravati to be continued as Andhra Pradesh’s capital. The Centre gave Rs 2,500 crores for it. The previous state government spent almost Rs 10,000 crores,’ he said.

The senior leader said that the state administration had yet to pay the farmers their dues, despite the fact that it has been over 100 days. ‘Farmers are facing many problems. Government procured crops from them but did not pay them even after more than 100 days.’

Also Read: Video shows Rahul Gandhi meeting Kerala nurse who witnessed his birth

Narayana added to the list of allegations by claiming that atrocities against Dalits had grown dramatically in the state. ‘A Dalit girl was killed on August 15, this shows the law and order situation in the state. Jagan government is playing vendetta politics against opposition parties. It is trying to create fear psychosis among opposition parties by physical attacks. We condemn it,’ he added.

‘The YSRCP government has removed the system of keeping Government Orders (GOs) online. In fact, that system was introduced by Jagan’s father YS Rajasekhar Reddy. By removing that system, the Jagan government has proved that it is not ruling in a transparent manner,’ Narayana said.