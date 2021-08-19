Diesel prices reduced for second day in a row

New Delhi: Public sector oil companies reduced the price of diesel for second day in a row. diesel rates were reduced by 20 paise. Yesterday the rates were reduced by 21 paise. Petrol price remained unchanged. Petrol rate were hiked last on July 17.

Diesel now costs Rs 89.47 per litre and petrol is at Rs 101.84 in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel costs Rs 97.04 per litre.

Also Read: Local trains to resume services after 50% of rural population gets vaccinated, says CM

Oil companies in the country revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes and transportation charges. Rajasthan levies the highest tax on fuel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.