I hope that Dimple Cheema has watched Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who hasn’t met Dimple Cheema, has said that he hopes she smiled while watching the war biopic Shershaah.

Malhotra played two roles in Shershaah: Captain Vikram Batra and his twin Vishal Batra. Dimple was the girlfriend of Captain Vikram Batra who was killed in the 1999 Kargil War. The role was portrayed by actress Kiara Advani. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sidharth Malhotra shared, ‘I never met her, but I am hoping that she’s watched Shershaah and smiling. I am sure it is a very difficult watch for her as well but I really appreciate her sense of privacy and the purity she has for her love to Captain Vikram Batra.’

Sidharth remarked when asked if he expects a National Award nomination for his performance in the film, ‘That’s so sweet, I am so happy that you think so (smiles). But right now I am just enjoying the fact that people are enjoying my work and the craft. I think it’s one of the most prestigious awards that an actor can receive from the government. I am not really thinking about it as of now, but just really soaking in the love and the appreciation that is coming to the film.’

Shershaah, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, is based on the biography of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who gave his life in the service of the nation during the Kargil War in 1999, recapturing Indian territory from Pakistani intruders.