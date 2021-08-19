India crosses 50 crore Covid-19 testing

New Delhi: Indian Council of Medical Research [ICMR] said that the country has conducted 50 crore Covid-19 tests.

‘With an average daily testing of more than 17 lakhs in the month of August, India has tested 50 crore samples across the country till date. India has achieved the milestone of the last 10 crore tests in only 55 days. On July 21, 2021, India had tested 45 crore COVID-19 samples, which reached 50 crore mark on August 18, 2021’, said ICMR in a statement.

‘ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability across the country by expanding and diversifying testing capacity by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits. The testing strategy has been carefully calibrated to increase access and availability of testing’, ICMR added.

‘Through our ardent efforts, it was ensured that a specific testing platform is made available addressing general testing (RT-PCR), High-throughput testing (COBAS), testing at remotest places and PHCs (TrueNAT, CBNAAT), in containment areas (rapid antigen testing) and for a large number of migrant population (pooled sample testing). The total number of diagnostic laboratories has reached 2876 of which dedicated government laboratories are 1322 and private laboratories number stands at 1554’,ICMR said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the country has reached another milestone in Covid vaccination. Till now more than 56 crore doses had been administered in the country. This includes 43.58 crore first doses and 12.36 crore second doses. On Monday, India had achieved the highest ever vaccination in a single day by giving more than 88.13 lakh vaccines.

Five states — Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh — have administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.