Kuwait lifts entry ban for Indians

Kuwait City: Kuwait lifted the entry ban lift for Indians. As per the new decision, fully vaccinated residency visa holders can return to Kuwait from August 22. They must submit a certificate of Covid-19 vaccination to enter the country.

The country will also resume commercial flights with India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka,Nepal and Egypt. Meanwhile, Kuwaiti citizens will not be able to travel outside the country unless they have received two doses of the vaccine approved by the Ministry of Health.