Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor boy

Kota: A POCSO Court here has convicted a 22-year-old man of raping a boy and sentenced him to 20 years in prison, a public prosecutor said on Thursday (August 19). The court also imposed a fine of Rs 37,000 on the convict along with the jail term.

The public prosecutor at POCSO Court 4 told reporters that Ravinder Singh Rajput, a resident of Badgaun under the Kunhari Police Station area, was convicted for sodomizing the boy in his neighbourhood two years ago. Rajput lured the boy outside his house on June 12, 2019, and took him to an isolated location where he raped him.

The child told his father about the incident and he filed a complaint against Rajput at Kunhari Police Station, Choudhary said. Rajput was charged with offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. POCSO court 4 Judge Mohammad Arif found Rajput guilty after hearing testimony from at least 14 witnesses.