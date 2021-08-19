Man pours boiling water on wife for not giving birth to boy in UP

Uttar Pradesh: A woman suffered significant burn injuries after her husband threw boiling water on her since she did not give birth to a son, police said.

The incident occurred on August 13 in the Uttar Pradesh district of Shahjahanpur.

According to reports, the couple married in 2013 and have three children, the youngest of whom was born last year. The woman’s spouse had also been pressing her to bring Rs 50,000 from her parents, police said.

The husband Satyapal used to abuse his wife Sanju (32) and refused to feed her, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai.

An official complaint was filed by the woman’s father on Wednesday, after which a case was registered. ‘On August 13, Satypal poured boiling water on Sanju, following which she was admitted to a hospital,’ police said.

The accused is absconding, police added.