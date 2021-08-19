State government announce free bus rides for women on ‘Raksha Bandhan’ day

Lucknow: Free bus rides will be provided for women on ‘Raksha Bandhan’ day in Uttar Pradesh. This was announced by Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will offer free services to women in its buses of all categories for 24 hours from August 21 midnight till August 22 midnight.

Chief Minister Adityanath has linked the free bus service with the third phase of Mission Shakti this year, which will start from August 21. The facility was taken by nearly 3.5 lakh women in Uttar Pradesh last year. The state government is also planning to construct pink toilets and recruit women police officials for 1,300 police stations across Uttar Pradesh as a part of the third phase of Mission Shakti.

The government also allowed sweet shops and rakhi vendors to remain open on Sunday.