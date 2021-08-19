State govt made online registration mandatory to enter here

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reinstated the requirement of online registration for those visiting the state. ‘All inter-state movement to the state will be monitored through registration on COVID e-registration software of the Himachal government,’ Ram Subhag Singh, chief secretary and chairman of the State Executive Committee, said in an order on Wednesday.

However, certain categories of people were exempted from the provisions of this order.

Daily or weekend commuters such as industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers, project supporters, service providers, government officials, and people who need medical care are among them. ‘Children below 18 years of age, if accompanied by parents or guardians with vaccination certificate for both doses or negative RTPCR/RAT reports too are exempted from e-registration,’ he added.

As well, all goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded and all movement of goods or cargo for inland or export are exempt from any Covid restrictions while entering or exiting the state, he said. On August 10, the state government ordered all people who intended to visit the hill state to bring a negative COVID-19 report or to complete a full vaccination before arriving on August 13.