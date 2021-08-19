T20 World Cup 2021: Australia announces their squad

Sydney: Cricket Australia announced their squad for upcoming T20 World Cup. Australia will face South Africa, England, reigning champions the West Indies and two qualifiers in the group stage, which commences on Saturday, October 23.

‘We are confident this squad has the ability to take the side deep into what will be an extremely competitive tournament. We have some of the best players in the world in their respective roles combined with the collective experience to succeed against the very best T20 sides in the world’, said selector George Bailey.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and seamer Kane Richardson return to the squad. Captain Aaron Finch was also named in the squad while recovering from a recent knee surgery. The Australian team will depart for the UAE in late September or early October.

Australian Team: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.