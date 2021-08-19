Taliban blow up statue of Hazara leader they killed in 1995

The Taliban are alleged to have destroyed the statue of slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari in Bamiyan, whom they killed in 1995, according to photos appearing on social media.

The monument was in central Bamiyan province, near where the Taliban famously blew up two enormous 1,500-year-old Buddha statues carved into a mountain in 2001, just before the US-led assault that toppled them. The Taliban claimed that the Buddhists were practicing idolatry, which is forbidden in Islam.

‘So Taliban have blown up slain #Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan. Last time they executed him, blew up the giant statues of Buddha and all historical and archeological sites. Too much of ‘general amnesty,’ tweeted Saleem Javed, a human rights activist.

A day after fatal pandemonium seized the major airport as frantic throngs sought to leave their control, the Taliban proclaimed an amnesty across Afghanistan and invited women to join their administration, hoping to persuade a sceptical populace that they have changed.

Mazari, a Hazara by ethnicity, was a key figure in the Taliban war. Salima Mazari, one of the country’s few female district governors, is currently in Taliban custody, according to the news agency, citing sources.

‘Hazara sources confirm Salima Mazari is now in Taliban custody. She is the Hazara district Governor of Chaharkint, Balkh,’ tweeted a Hazara group.